Teen charged with attempted murder after pouring ‘substance’ in family’s ice

(Photo: MGN Image)

LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A call for a domestic dispute Monday morning led to a 17-year-old boy being charged with four counts of attempted murder, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at about to the 6200 block of Arabia Road. One of the victims told authorities that she and her son had an argument that led to her son assaulting her and a man at the house.

The argument stemmed from the woman witnessing her son “pouring a substance in a bag of ice that all family members of the household were going to consume,” the release said.

