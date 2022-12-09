Teen motorcyclist killed in Columbus County head-on collision

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a deadly accident on Highway 130 and Mill Branch Road in Ash around 5:30 Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was headed West on Highway 130 when a tractor-trailer, heading the opposite direction — turned left onto Mill Branch Road.

According to the highway patrol, the motorcyclist crossed the center line to avoid the tractor-trailer and hit a pick-up truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was 19-year-old Cameron Armakovitch, who was identified by his uncle and childhood friend, he died at the scene.

WWAY spoke with one of the victim’s friends, Abbie Purcell, who said Armakovitch had a kind heart.

“He was a helpful person, he was a kind person,” she said. “He was also kind, nice, yeah, it’s crazy, (I’m) shocked. ”

The NCHP was assisted by the Waccamaw Volunteer Fire Dept., and Brunswick Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing.