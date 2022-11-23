Temporary road closure planned in Bladen County as crews replace drainage pipe

A road closure will take place next week in Clarkton (Photo: MGN Online)

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of NC 211 in Bladen County will be closed next week for a drainage pipe repair project.

The NCDOT says the failing pipe will cause West Green Street in downtown Clarkton to shut down next week as crews work to fix the issue.

State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which NCDOT says has deteriorating joints and is causing damage to the pavement.

A detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersect a mile to the north.

The closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. Monday. Crews say they hope to complete the work by December 2nd, weather permitting.