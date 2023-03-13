Testing reveals elevated levels of lead within International School at Gregory

The International School at Gregory (Photo: File / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Recent testing has revealed elevated levels of lead in part of International School at Gregory in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) says they have been working closely with the Health Department to investigate and test areas within International School at Gregory for any possible lead poisoning hazard. This response was initiated due to an anonymous concern.

Testing by the state was conducted on January 24, 2023, which revealed that three of the 30 areas tested were above the standard by law. These areas have been sealed off, and work to clean, repair, and repaint them happened on March 11th and 12th, according to a press release.

The Health Department will be reaching out this week to the parents and guardians of students under the age of six who were in the building during the past six months, and they will advise these families of the need to have their child’s blood lead level tested.

Children under the age of six are at the greatest risk for health problems caused by lead exposure, and the Health Department will be offering free blood testing to those students. In addition, any parent or guardian of a child who attends Gregory can talk to their child’s healthcare provider about testing for lead in the blood.

New Hanover County Schools says they will continue to work with the Health Department to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to address this issue.