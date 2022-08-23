Thalian Association Community Theatre receives award for efforts to protect children they serve

(Photo: Thalian Association)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special award has been presented to the Thalian Association Community Theatre for their work in training their staff about the issue of child sexual abuse.

The organization has received the Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.

One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18, according to the group. Thalian Association Community Theatre earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children® training to over 90% of its management, staff, and volunteers.

This evidence-informed program is scientifically proven to help participants prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, the Thalian Association says. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.

Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.

“Hundreds of children participate in Youth Theatre productions, Creative Arts Camp, afterschool TACT Academy classes, Thalian Hall shows, and attend events at the Community Arts Center, so Thalian Association is in a unique position to keep our young people safe,” Susan Habas, Executive Director Thalian Association Community Theatre, said. “We are grateful to the Carousel Center for providing the education for our staff and volunteers to recognize and help prevent child abuse. Our community theatre organization is committed to providing a safe place for area children.”