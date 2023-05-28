The 27th annual Orange Street ArtsFest

Despite light rain, hundreds of people still appreciated the arts showcased on Sunday.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 27th annual Orange Street ArtsFest was held this weekend in downtown Wilmington.

The street fair is the largest springtime arts festival in downtown Wilmington.

This year the festival featured over 80 artists, some traveling from outside of North Carolina.

Thalian Association Community Theatre launched this annual event in 1995 to celebrate what the Community Arts Center in the Historic USO Building has to offer and to recognize talented artists in the community.