The Avett Brothers’ father says fire that destroyed his home was started by golf cart

(Photo: Allen Volunteer Fire Department/Phil Loffire)

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) — A fire destroyed the home of Jim Avett, father to The Avett Brothers, was started by a golf cart, he said.

Before 1 p.m. on Friday, units from four departments responded to the house in central Cabarrus County. The fire was under control by about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said nobody was hurt, but homeowner Jim Avett said he lost several valuable items in the fire. Avett estimated more than 60 guitars were inside the home when the fire started and only a few would be salvageable.

“We could’ve lost a lot of other things,” Avett said. “We’re insured and it can all be replaced.”

Avett is a well-known singer, songwriter and artist who has released several albums and toured throughout the Southeast. His sons, Scott and Seth, co-founded the popular Concord-based folk-rock band The Avett Brothers.

Read more here.