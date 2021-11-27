Fire destroys guitars at house of Avett Brothers’ father

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — Multiple fire departments in Cabarrus County responded to a large house fire on Black Friday that damaged a large number of guitars, according to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

According to public records, the home belonged to Jim Avett, father of Scott and Seth of The Avett Brothers.

The Allen Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 12:53 p.m. and could see heavy fire coming from the garage.

No homeowners were injured and two dogs were rescued. However, over 60 guitars were removed from the residence.

