The ‘Bo Heroes Mobile’ makes a pit stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was a welcome surprise for first responders in our area today.

Bojangles partnered with “Folds of Freedom” to bring free chicken and biscuits to service members and first responders.

They’re doing the new initiative across 15 cities.

The service is part of an annual trip the company takes to military bases around the country.

The patriotic ambulance nicknamed the “Bo Heroes Mobile,” made a surprise stop in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

“For us to kind of be a part of that is really really nice, it means a lot. Same family though,” Wilmington Fire Department’s Fire Captain, Jonathan Ellis said.