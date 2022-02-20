The Cameron Art Museum hosts a living history demonstration of the United States Colored Troops

USCT reenactors at the Cameron Art Museum February 19, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Cameron Art Museum presented a “Living History of the Battle Of Forks Road” on Saturday, paying tribute to the United States Colored Troops.

United States Colored Troops Reenactors from Battery B 2nd United States Colored Light Artillery, USCT 35th Regiment Tryon Palace New Bern, and the 5th USCT Company C for Living History held demonstrations from on the museum grounds, where the Battle of Forks Road took place. There was a dance performance, poetry, and storytelling inside of the museum.

Event attendees were able to learn about the Civil War, and how the USCT lived and worked during the war.

“Much of this information is not available to our students, to our everyday citizens, because it just wasn’t taught and we’re not aware of it, but since I am aware of it –we share that information and it’s always astonishing to many of the people who observe these kinds of events,” said Bernard George, USCT reenactor.

The United States Colored Troops public program series also included a “Boundless” panel discussion with artist Stephen Hayes, creator of the boundless, the U.S. Colored Troops statue located at the CAM, representatives from the North Carolina Arts Council and the NAACP, along with the Cam’s Executive Director.