The Cape Fear Band of Skarure & Woccon Indians to partner with local archaeology organization

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An area tribe is hoping to partner with an area archaeology nonprofit organization.

The Cape Fear Band of the Skarure and Woccon Indians, also known as the Cape Fear Indians, have reached out to the Public Archeology Corps, with plans to abide by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The act provides ownership or control of Native American cultural items, like human remains or objects discovered on federal or tribal lands.

Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years.

So far, the Public Archeology Corps, has found one Native American axe head.

The group wants to provide proper burial rites for any bodies found at a dig site and any objects recovered that will later be displayed for historic or cultural purposes.

“We’re not trying to go against science or history, we just want everything to line up the way it’s supposed to be. It should be science, history, and ancestral lineage. All of that needs to be protected and considered,” said Lovell Pierce Jr. Cape Fear Band of the Skarure and Woccon Indians Chief.

This is the first time the Public Archaeology Corps will be working in partnership with a Native American group on a dig. They have invited the Cape Fear Indians to be on site at the next digs on October 15 and October 29.