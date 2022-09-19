Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington.

The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every other Saturday for two years.

The focus of Public Archaeology Corps is doing archeological field work on privately owned land.

They have dug three feet below surface at this point, and have discovered artefactual evidence of Native American presence, and coins that date back as far as 1780.

John Schleier, Public Archaeology Corps Executive Director, says you can find so much history of Wilmington in just this one lot, and they are looking forward to what they may find.

John Schleier, Public Archaeology Corps Executive Director

“It’s been two years and we’ve excavated about three feet into it, and I estimate we have another two to three feet to go. So, we’ve got some time and some work.”

Everyone of all ages and experience are welcome to volunteer to dig at this site every other Saturday. The next event will be on October 8th. To sign up, you can go to https://publicarchaeologycorps.org/.