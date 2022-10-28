The Cape Fear Kite Festival taking over the skies next weekend

The Cape Fear Kite Festival is returning in early November

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Kite Festival is returning to the skies next weekend.

The 15th annual event will kick off on November 4th with a night-fly on the beach adjacent to the Courtyard Marriott in Carolina beach from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday the fun moves down the coast to the Fort Fisher State Recreation area, where kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the sky.

Food trucks will be on site for kite-flyers or those just watching the unique figures take flight.

31-time award winning kite flyer, John Barresi, will be making an appearance and flying his sport kites along the Fort Fisher beach. John comes all the way from Long Beach, California and has been flying kites since 1990. Since then, he has won several awards and accolades all over the world.

Organizers say no matter your age, the Cape Fear Kite Festival is sure to be a fun time.