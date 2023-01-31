‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ making theater debut in Wilmington with red carpet event

The movie premieres just in time for a terrifying Valentine's Date

A still from "The Devil's Stomping Ground" film (Photo: Cucalorus)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After debuting to a sold-out audience at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival, The Devil’s Stomping Ground will make its theatrical premiere just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The film was developed, produced and edited entirely in North Carolina, and will premiere only at North Carolina owned Stone Theatres.

The one-week premiere will run at Stone Theatres in Wilmington, Fayetteville and Indian Trail, North Carolina, as well as Indian Land and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to a release, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground is a narrative feature, edited together from the “found” footage of 15 college film students shooting their final senior piece and the behind-the-scenes footage of two juniors documenting their efforts. Set at The Devil’s Tramping Ground just south of Siler City in North Carolina, the film is a cautionary tale about temptation, pushing your luck and the inevitable consequences of being oblivious to your surroundings.”

To celebrate the premiere on February 10th, there will be a red carpet event at The Pointe 14 Stone Theatre prior to the 6:45 p.m. showing of the film.

There will also be a “Meet the Cast and Crew” Q&A event at each location over the course of the week:

Friday – Wilmington: Between the 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. showing

Saturday – Indian Land: Following the 3 p.m. showing

Saturday – Indian Trail: Between the 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. showing

Sunday – Fayetteville: Following the 3 p.m. showing

Tuesday – Myrtle Beach: Following the 7:30 p.m. showing

You can click here to purchase tickets.

To learn more, click here to go to the movie’s website.