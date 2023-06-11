The Healing Place and United Way bringing “harmony in healing” to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Healing Place hosted an event to bring people together during their time of healing.

On Saturday, The Healing Place of New Hanover County in partnership with United Way, brought “harmony in healing” to the community.

It was an inaugural event meant to connect the public with resources and provide support for those in the homeless community and those struggling with addiction.

The Healing Place Executive Director, Brian Mingia, said this has been in the works for about four months now.

“We hope to just build year over year so that we can bring sober events to the community and let people know that when people are healed, they can still have fun,” Mingia said.

Mingia added the purpose behind this event was to serve the reminder that there is a community that supports those during their time of healing.