The Healing Place honors first cohort to complete residential recovery program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The first group of people to complete the residential program at The Healing Place of New Hanover County were celebrating on Thursday evening.

The Healing Place opened in February. The people recognized on Thursday are the first cohort to complete the six to nine month program that’s designed to help people recover from drug or alcohol abuse.

Once people complete the program, they can become a peer mentor. That’s what Felix Pulido did.

Pulido went through the program twice in Raleigh before coming to Wilmington to help the first cohort in New Hanover County. In the last month, he has been promoted to the staff position of detox monitor.

“Not everybody’s going to get it right away. That’s the amazing thing about The Healing Place is they don’t give up on us. They didn’t give up on me so I don’t give up on people either,” Pulido said.

Since opening in February, more than 400 people have gone through The Healing Place’s residential program. Other services offered at the facility include an overnight emergency shelter and detox center.

Megan Weber-Youssefi, director of development, says there’s a significant need for the services because they are operating at capacity.

“The more events that we’re having in the community. The more we’re talking about the good that we’re doing, the ripple effect that we are having. One person at a time in this community…that’s what’s exciting to me. It’s what gets me out of bed and here every morning,” Weber-Youssefi said.

The Healing Place is open 24/7 for anyone who may need help.

For more information on the facility and services offered, visit here.