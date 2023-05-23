The Healing Place receives opioid remediation funds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington recovery center is getting money to help those struggling with addiction get on the road to recovery.

Trillium Health Resources awarded the Healing Place of New Hanover County with more than 43-thousand dollars to purchase naloxone kits, fentanyl test strips, and other tools to help battle opioid addiction.

That money is part of Trillium’s portion of the massive opioid settlement.

Cecelia Peers, Trillium’s Southern Regional Director, says they hope the donation will help The Healing Place in its mission to save lives.

“We’re just excited to provide ongoing support to The Healing Place at each level of engagement from reaching out to the community, and educating people about substance use treatment and prevention, to brining people into the program and sharing the opportunity for recovery in the community,” said Peers.

Trillium Health resources has allocated more than 900-thousand dollars in opioid remediation funds to local agencies involved in substance use treatment services.