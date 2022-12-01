The latest on UNCW’s Randall Library construction work

Construction continues on UNCW for the Randall Library Expansion Project (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have the latest on the Randall Library construction work taking place on the campus of UNCW.

Crews are currently installing large, metal beams for the library’s renovation and expansion.

The 85,000 square foot, three-story addition on the west side of the library also includes partial renovation of the existing interior.

The project is estimate to cost around $55 million, and construction should be completed by August of 2024.

The completed library will include new student study spaces of various sizes, high tech collaboration spaces, community event space, a new space for the Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History, and a small café area in the glass link which connects the existing library to the new addition.

Attractive outdoor courtyards and pedestrian paths will be provided as well.