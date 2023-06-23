The link between dehydration and blood pressure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Now that temperatures are rising, doctors are stressing the importance of drinking more water.

But that extra hydration could be doing more for you than just quenching your thirst.

According to a Novant Health study, there is a link between dehydration and blood pressure.

Cardiologist Frederick Meine said drinking 2-to-3 quarts of water a day can help people who experience irregular blood pressure readings.

But he said it’s also important for people who don’t have blood pressure issues to remember to stay hydrated during the summer months.

“It really is actually maybe even more important for people who are in good health because they’re more likely to be outside over-exerting or exerting themselves more on hot days,” Meine said.

Meine said sports drinks such as Gatorade and Powerade are great fluids to replenish the salt the body loses. But water should be your main source of hydration.