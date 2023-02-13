The Miracle League of Wilmington offering free 2023 baseball season to athletes

The 2023 baseball season is almost here at The Miracle League of Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time to ‘play ball’ at a local field.

The Miracle League of Wilmington welcomes baseball back to the Miracle Field at Olsen Park on February 25th.



2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Miracle Field.

This year, because of a generous grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment, all Miracle League athletes will be able to play free of charge for the 2023 spring and fall seasons.



“We are so thankful for the New Hanover Community Endowment,” said John Smist, Executive Director of ACCESS of Wilmington, the operators of the Miracle League. “Because of the endowment we are able to eliminate another barrier to community, health and fitness to our participants.”



The Miracle League of Wilmington is an accessible baseball league filled with joy, dancing, and home runs for children (ages 3+) and adults living with disabilities.

They serve more than 210+ All-Stars through three types of teams: Classic, Tee Ball, Competitive.