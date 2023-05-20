The mullet man loses his locks

At Breaktime Billiards Saturday afternoon, Jonathan Neman, also known as the "mullet man" cut his locks and for a good cause.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On South College Road in Wilmington, the “mullet man” maims his mane.

The “mullet man” rose to fame once he won the 2023 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship late last April in Las Vegas.

This brush with fame included a $15,000 cash prize.

The “mullet man” promised his friends he would cut his hair once he hit it big and he has followed through on that promise.

The cutting ceremony took place at his favorite hangout, Breaktime Billards, and he plans to donate his hair to “Locks of Love.”

Jonathan Neman, the mullet man, said, “It’s been quite the adventure and quite the lifestyle, having a mullet, and I think I’ve lived up to it every bit and I think it’s time to move on to a different hair chapter in my life.”

Neman said he has kept up his mullet maintenance for the past four years of his life.