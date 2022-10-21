The Queen’s Cartoonists to play at CFCC’s Wilson Center with Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A unique performance is set to take the stage at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Saturday, October 22.

The Queen’s Cartoonists is a New York-based jazz band, that performs music from cartoons. The band’s performances are synchronized to animated films projected on stage.

The band re-creates original soundtracks note-for-note, and write their own compositions to modern pieces.

The show will also feature several famous American cartoon characters.

“You could be 80 years old and think it’s nostalgic, or you can be 40 and think it’s nostalgic, and we also get some kids that come sometimes, and they also, –they know the characters and they love to sit and watch cartoons and see a concert, and see people play musicians. So, it’s really something for all ages,” said Joel Pierson, The Queen’s Cartoonists artistic director.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to show people who aren’t familiar with classical music a medium that brings back, –as Joel said, nostalgia,” said Liz Scanlon, Wilmington Symphony Orchestra executive director.

The Queen’s Cartoonists featuring the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra will begin at 7:30 on Saturday at the Wilson Center.