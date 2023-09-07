The Salvation Army holds an open house

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of Cape Fear held an open house in Wilmington on Thursday, in an effort to reach more people in the Cape Fear.

The public got a chance to look at the clothing closet, food pantry, and social services help area in the Harrelson Center in Downtown Wilmington.

Major Ken Morris said work is still being done on their main location on 30th Street. But this downtown location plays a vital role in their outreach.

“Once they’re here, they can get multiple needs taken care of,” Morris said. “We can help them with some of their needs and we can refer them to other agencies. So, they can come here, one place, move around this building and get many needs taken care of. And we are thrilled to be that — be a part of that.”

Major Morris urged others to get involved with their mission, saying “the opportunity to help others is rewarding.”