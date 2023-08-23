The Triangle and Cape Fear come together in preparation for National Suicide Prevention Week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — National Suicide Prevention Week begins September 10.

It’s a campaign that aims to prevent suicide prevention and warn about rising suicide rates.

Groups in the Triangle and the Cape Fear are working together on a joint effort.

UNC-Chapel Hill is introducing a new program in the hopes it will bring year-round awareness statewide.

In partnership with UNC Suicide Prevention Institute, the ‘Carolina Across 100’ is launching a new program, ‘Our State, Our Wellbeing’.

It will provide 15 North Carolina communities with the resources to extend their help to a more local level.

Anita Brown-Graham, the lead coordinator of this initiative, said it was overwhelming to see the amount of people willing to be involved.

“25% of our economies are now going to be part of this collaborative says something about the energy the state brings to the work,” Brown-Graham.

Graham said she and her team launched this program in response to the alarming increase in rates of suicide and mental health crises in recent years.

Wilmington’s ‘Coastal Horizons’, is the agency in our area that will be part of this new program.

Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Estas, said this will be an asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

“This was an opportunity for us to build stronger relationships within the community, work with UNC Chapel Hill to have leading experts across the country and the state, to really help us think through how we can create a localized response to this epidemic,” Estas said.

Teams are comprised of health providers, nonprofit organizations, and ultimately people who want to extend their help for those with mental health needs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing difficult thoughts, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.