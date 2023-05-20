The Wilson Center hosting a community day

The event on Friday was a chance to get your show tickets at the box office prior to them going on sale online in June.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In downtown Wilmington at the Wilson Center, a community day was held for all ages to enjoy.

Booths offered information on job and internship opportunities within the center.

There were games, giveaways, service dogs in training to say “hello” to, and chances to learn what fun the Wilson Center has to offer.

Teagan Lauffenburger attended this event and said she was most looking forward to experiencing one of the behind-the-scenes tours.

Lauffenburger said, “I think they’re gonna take us backstage, talk about lighting and all that kinda stuff — we were checking out the theater with little one a little bit ago — so, they were setting off all kinds of stuff in there.”

Lauffenburger said the Wilson Center had fun to offer for all but she was most excited to score tickets to the “Mean Girls” show that will be hitting the stage in December.