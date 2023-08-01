Thermo Fisher reaches deal with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without consent

Henrietta Lacks family has reached a settlement with Thermo Fisher (Photo: NIH / MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a settlement with biotechnology company ‘Thermo Fisher’ for using and profiting off her cells.

Lacks’ cells were taken without her consent while she was a cancer patient at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore in the 1950s.

Her family was joined by their attorneys as they announced the settlement — which came on what would have been her 103rd birthday.

The cells from Lacks’ body became a critical research tool for the development of vaccines and medical treatments to this day.

The terms of the agreement are confidential.