‘Think before you post’: Staying safe on social media as your kids head back to school

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s important to remember not to post too much information online about your children as they head back to school.

With classes around the Cape Fear beginning in less than two weeks for many, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder on Facebook, saying to think before you share back to school photos and information.

They say back to school posts often reveal personal information about your child, including school name, grade, age and identifying features.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these can be used by predators and scammers.

Even if you have privacy setting turned on your social media accounts, the Sheriff’s Office says it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum.