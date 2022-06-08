“This man posed a real danger to kids.”: Attorney General Josh Stein responds to former teacher’s sentencing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is responding after a former teacher and convicted sex offender was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison.

Tuesday, former Roland Grise band teacher Peter Frank was sentenced to between 50 and just over 60 years in prison for taking indecent sexual liberties with multiple middle school girls.

Josh Stein’s Office prosecuted the case after the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office turned it over, saying they had a conflict of interest within their office.

Stein says he is thankful to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent investigation, and the three victims who agreed to testify in this case, keeping other children from being potential victims.

“There’s no question that this man posed a real danger to kids in New Hanover County,” Stein said. “And the fact that he will be locked up for 50 years will mean that people will be safer in New Hanover County as a result.”

Stein recently worked to pass legislation that makes adults legally responsible to tell authorities if they know of a child being sexually abused. Otherwise, they can be charged.