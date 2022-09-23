Thousands gather as former President Trump heads to Wilmington

Thousands gather at Aero Wilmington to hear former President Donald Trump speak on September 23, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Former President Donald Trump is on his way to the Cape Fear.

He will be speaking at a rally in Wilmington to support various GOP candidates, including Senate candidate Ted Budd.

Doors opened at 2:00 p.m. with the chair of the North Carolina Republican party kicking things off just after 4:00 p.m.

Attendees have traveled from different parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, all to hear the former President speak. Trump is here to endorse Budd for US Senate, but those we spoke to said they’re expecting to hear much more than an endorsement of Budd, they hope the former President will announce plans to run for office again in 2024 as well as addressing issues like inflation, crime, immigration, gas prices and more.

Mr. Trump is expected to speak around 7:00 p.m. at Aero Wilmington. WWAY will livestream it here.