Thousands gather for annual MLK parade in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Wilmington on Monday for a celebration fit for a king.

“It was so fun to see all the step shows and drums, it was good,” said one group of parade spectators.

This is the 21st year of the Dr. Martin Luther Kid Jr. Parade, and organizers say it continues to grow each year.

On top of bands and floats, members of Alpha Phi Alpha, the fraternity king belonged to, marched in Monday’s parade, along with Wilmington Police and Fire Departments, and city and county officials.

“Our favorite parts, my grandbaby and my son they love the motorcycles and the trucks. My favorite part was the Deltas, Sigmas, Thetas, all the sororities,” said Patrice Hamilton, Parade Spectator.

Doctor King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is considered a pivotal part of the push to end racism in America, which is why the day is set aside to honor the man who wanted equal rights for everyone.

“We’re just happy to see the community coming out, having a good time, supporting equal rights, and it was great,” said another group of parade spectators.

More MLK celebrations are taking place this week.

On Wednesday, UNCW will host its Annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at 7 pm in Kenan Auditorium featuring a member of The Little Rock Nine, and a performance by the Williston Youth Choir.