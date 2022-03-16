Thousands raised by inaugural Raise a Racquet Against Domestic Violence tennis tournament

MaryAnn Breault (Photo: Rachel Knowles)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A tennis tournament hosted by the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association and Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club raised thousands of dollars benefiting a local domestic violence shelter.

The “Raise a Racquet Against Domestic Violence” tennis tournament was held in memory of MaryAnn Breault, who was killed in December 2021 in a deadly shooting.

The tennis tournament was held March 4-6 at the site of her death, the Holly Tree Racquet Club. The event raised nearly $17,000 for the Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

Rachel Knowles, daughter of MaryAnn Breault, said more than $3,500 was raised for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and the national nonprofit “Breaking The Silence Against Domestic Violence”, in addition to the money raised from the tournament.