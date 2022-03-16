Thousands raised by inaugural Raise a Racquet Against Domestic Violence tennis tournament
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A tennis tournament hosted by the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association and Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club raised thousands of dollars benefiting a local domestic violence shelter.
The “Raise a Racquet Against Domestic Violence” tennis tournament was held in memory of MaryAnn Breault, who was killed in December 2021 in a deadly shooting.
The tennis tournament was held March 4-6 at the site of her death, the Holly Tree Racquet Club. The event raised nearly $17,000 for the Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.
Rachel Knowles, daughter of MaryAnn Breault, said more than $3,500 was raised for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and the national nonprofit “Breaking The Silence Against Domestic Violence”, in addition to the money raised from the tournament.