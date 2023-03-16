UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lose power in parts of Brunswick County

Law enforcement officers direct traffic on US Highway 17 in Leland during a power outage on March 16, 2023 (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people were placed in the dark in parts of Brunswick County Thursday afternoon.

Power went out just before 2:00 p.m. around the Leland area.

According to BEMC, over 11,000 people were without power.

Traffic was backed up in the area due to out stop lights.

The outage was due to an equipment malfunction with a transformer, according to BEMC.

According to BEMC’s outage map, most are back online.