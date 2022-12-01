Three African Americans being recognized for helping improve Wilmington

Downtown Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History will host its fourth annual Living Legends awards banquet this Saturday to recognize three individuals for their contributions toward improving Wilmington.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.

According to a press release, the people being recognized held a keen vision to help people succeed in life, professional contributions, as well as many accomplishments improving the community, making it a better place for all people to live.

Different from past years, this year’s event will honor one living legend and two legends who are deceased.

The 2022 recipients are:

The Honorable Jacqueline Morris-Goodson, a former judge

The Honorable Luther H. Jordan, Jr., State Senator, former Mayor Pro-Tem/City of Wilmington Councilmember

Mae Rachel Freeman, former School Board Member of New Hanover County.

The families the late Jordan and late Freeman will be present to receive the recognition.

The event is held in the spirit of the Commission’s mission, which is to plan, develop and implement community projects that recognize and increase the awareness of the contributions of African Americans to Wilmington’s history; to encourage and assist African American history; and to recognize sites in the community that are significant to African American History.