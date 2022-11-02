Three arrested for alleged gun violations following WPD investigation

Three men have been arrested for alleged gun violations (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been arrested for alleged firearm violations following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

29-year-old Bryan Mercer from Goldsboro was arrested on October 24th, with charges stemming from a ShotSpotter activation that took place in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza on October 3rd. According to Police, one vehicle was struck and property damage was caused.

Mercer has been charged with Discharge Firearm into Occupied Property, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Felony Conspiracy, and Discharge Firearm in a Reckless Manner. He is currently being held without bond.

On October 29th, a second arrest was made in connection to the case. Around 10:30 p.m., the Housing Task Force located 18-year-old Jayden Canty from Wilmington. He was immediately taken into custody without incident.

During a follow-up investigation, Canty was charged for his involvement in two additional ShotSpotter activations that occurred in and around the Creekwood housing community over the past month.

His charges include Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Felony Conspiracy, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Discharge Firearm in a Reckless Manner, CCW, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. He is currently being held under a $300,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

In an unrelated incident, at 2:40 p.m. on October 13th, WPD units attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1300 block of Dawson Street. The suspect attempted to drive away and officers pursued. One stolen weapon was thrown from the vehicle and a passenger jumped out of the window while fleeing from officers, according to Police.

21-year-old Quajohn Crews from Wilmington ran into a residence and was taken into custody shortly after without incident. The remaining vehicle occupants were detained and this case is currently ongoing.

Crews was charged with Resist Delay Obstruct, Misdemeanor Breaking & Entering, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun. He is also facing charges that stem from a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Emory Street on October 12th which include Discharge Firearm into Occupied Property and Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, among other charges. He is being held without bond at this time.