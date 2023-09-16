Three arrested in White Oak convenience store drug and gaming investigation

Ronte McCoy, Alzubair Kaid and Willie McCoy were arrested Sept. 6, 2023. Photos: Bladen County Sheriff's Office

WHITE OAK (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office raided a White Oak convenience store earlier this month as part of a drug and gambling investigation.

On Sept. 6, BCSO executed a search warrant at Kaid’s Mini Mart on NC Hwy 53 in White Oak and found six illegal video gaming machines in operation there. Officers seized $5,424 as well as 985.6 grams of marijuana/THC.

Alzubair Mohamed Nagi Kaid, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with drug possession, intent to sell drugs, gambling, operating and manufacturing video gaming machines and slot machines. Kaid was held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a $115,000 bond.

Also arrested were Ronte Daywuan McKoy, 32, of White Oak and Willie Darnell McKoy Jr., 31, of White Oak. Both were charged with possession and served with outstanding warrants. They are both being held at the Bladen County Detention Center on $1,000 bonds.