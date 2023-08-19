Three businesses confirmed to fill new multi-tenant building in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– You may be wondering what businesses the multi-tenet building, currently under construction off Highway 17 in Leland, will be moving into the space.

This space is located behind Starbucks, next to the car wash and Cook Out that is also actively under construction.

Barnes Sutton, Economic and Community Development Director for the Town of Leland confirms that Eggs Up Grill, The Greeks, and HOTWORX, will occupy three out of the four spaces.

The fourth tenant has not been named yet.

Sutton says this is in the town’s efforts to balance residential growth with quality of life in the area, by expanding and diversifying dining and retail options.