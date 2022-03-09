Three Columbus County intersections to get improvements

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three Columbus County intersections in the same vicinity will be under construction in the coming months.

According to the NCDOT, the alignment of Old Lumberton Road at N.C. 410 will be straightened into a more perpendicular angle to improve the sight distance, making it easier for drivers on Old Lumberton Road to see oncoming traffic after coming to a stop.

In addition, the other side of Old Lumberton Road will be severed at that junction and made into a dead-end. As a results, drivers headed northwest on Old Lumberton Road will be directed into turning right or left at N.C. 410.

The project also will make these related improvements to two nearby intersections, which are in the Oak Dale Crossroads community north of Chadbourn:

Add a dedicated lane on N.C. 410 for drivers turning left onto Old Lumberton Road;

Add left-turn lanes on N.C. 410 from either direction onto Silver Spoon Road;

Make the two travel lanes and paved shoulders wider along a 1,100-foot section of Silver Spoon Road between N.C. 410 and Old Lumberton Road

Convert the intersection of Silver Spoon and Old Lumberton roads into an all-way stop. (Silver Spoon Road now has the stop condition.)

The intersection of Old Lumberton and Silver Spoon roads is angled – and not perpendicular – so the N.C. Department of Transportation wants to reduce the amount of through traffic using it.

The NCDOT awarded the $835,000 contract to Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount this month. The contractor can begin between April and July. The company then will have three months to complete the improvements.