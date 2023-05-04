Three Elizabethtown residents arrested for alleged drug possession

Three people in Elizabethtown have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people in Bladen County have been arrested for alleged drug possession.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they received information regarding multiple individuals selling and delivering illegal controlled substances in the 400 block of West Gill Street in Elizabethtown.

On Wednesday, they arrested three people in the town.

Jamie Tyquan Powell, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powell was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

Jamie Terell Cotton, 35, was arrested and charged possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cotton was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. Additional charges for Probation Violation are pending.

Cheryl Watson Demoss McKoy, 67, was also arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McKoy was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.