Three local organizations teaming up to provide affordable housing to homeless in Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Collective is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center and Norco Management Holdings to renovate Driftwood Apartments. Cape Fear Collective purchased the apartments last year, and says its partnership with the other two agencies will help them provide options for people and families who need it most.

An announcement is expected soon on when renovations will begin.

Meaghan Dennison, Cape Fear Collective CEO says the 15 units will be getting a significant facelift.

“We are planning extensive renovations for the fall of this year including replacing all major systems and cosmetic uplifts in each of the units to preserve housing quality.”

All referrals for housing at driftwood will have to meet certain guidelines, but former residents of Driftwood will have priority over new applications.