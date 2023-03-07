Three men charged in connection to Wilmington murder; one person still wanted

Kevin Freeman, Rashawn Hines and Tykeke Hines have been arrested for alleged murder (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been charged in connection to a Wilmington murder.

The Wilmington Police Department arrested and charged 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne, 28-year-old, Rashawn Hines of Wilmington, and 24-year-old Tykeke Hines of Wilmington on Tuesday.

All have been charged with First Degree Murder.

They were arrested for a murder that took place in February in the 800 block of S. 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers located one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The three men are currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center with no bond.

All three were already there in custody on unrelated drug charges.

A fourth suspect, 35-year-old Quentin Kennedy is also charged with First Degree Murder. Kennedy has not been arrested at this time.

Anyone with any information about the location of Kennedy or this incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.