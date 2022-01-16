Three people dead following shooting in Wilmington

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after three people were found dead on Saturday.

It happened in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree off Military Cutoff Road.

WPD said officers were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

Officers found three people dead from gunshot wounds — two adults and one juvenile.

Police said one person, believed to be the suspect, was still alive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person is being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.