Three people — including two Maple Hill residents — arrested after Sheriff’s Office search

MAPLE HILL, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on a home in Maple Hill.

On August 7, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Adult Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at 4052 Burgaw Hwy. Three adults — Michael Anthony Carter Jr., Keryestin Mae Smith, and William Paris James — were detained and arrested after a search resulted in officers locating and seizing a trafficking amount of cocaine, a trafficking amount of oxycodone pills, marijuana, fentanyl, and 16 firearms. Two of those guns had been reported as stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office has released booking photos and charges for two of the suspects, and both live on Burgaw Hwy. in Maple Hill.

Michael Anthony Carter Jr., 35, is charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession; Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture; Trafficking Opioids by Possession; Trafficking Opioids by Manufacture; Possession of a Controlled Substance With the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine; Possession of a Controlled Substance With the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Opioids;

Manufacture Cocaine Package/Repackaging; and Manufacture Opioids Package/Repackage. He is also charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance; Possession of a Stolen Firearm by a Felon; and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. He was given a $2 million secured bond.