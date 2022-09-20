Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now.

The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day.

Tickets are $15 per adult; admission for students ages 5-17 are $10 each. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

“We love sharing Pender County’s supernatural history,” Stephanie Key, art director of the ghost walk, said. “You never know what haunts you’ll discover.”

The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is a collaborative effort of volunteers from Pender County Historical Society, Historical Society of Topsail Island, Pender Arts Council, Moores Creek National Battlefield, the Town of Burgaw, the Pender County Library, Pender County Schools, and Pender County Tourism.

Each year the ghost walk is a sell-out event. Tickets are limited. To purchase tickets, visit here or call 910-259-1278.