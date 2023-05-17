Time running out for Ocean Isle Beach property owners to pick up vehicle decals

Time is running out for residents to get their decals on Ocean Isle Beach (Photo: WWAY)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Ocean Isle Beach and haven’t picked up your vehicle decal, time is running out.

Property owner decals must be picked up by June 1st.

The decals are used for re-entry to the island after an evacuation and won’t be issued after the deadline, according to officials.

You can pick up a decal at Town Hall in-person or you can mail your application with a check for $10 postage (postmarked no later than June 1st).