Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend.

From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.

“For one — it’s a fire hazard. It could cause a fire in the house, but it could also produce carbon monoxide, a deadly gas,” Sellers said.

Known as the silent killer, carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless. This is why Sellers says it’s essential to make sure your CO detectors are working properly.

“With carbon monoxide detectors as well, having them placed near the sleeping area, so if it does alert it will be able to wake you,” he said. “If you have more than one level of your home, you will probably want to have one on each floor.”

Another common cause of carbon monoxide poisoning is starting cars while they are parked inside garages. Britney Melvin with New Hanover County Fire Rescue says if you do want to heat your car up you should pull your car out of the garage.

“You don’t want to turn your car on inside of the garage even with the garage door open because those fumes can get back into the home,” Melvin said.

When it comes to fireplaces and space heaters, Melvin says to make sure there is some distance there as well.

“Don’t put items next to those heating sources. Magazines, newspapers, towels, blankets, all of that needs to be three feet away. Even children,” Melvin said. “Make sure there’s a three-foot zone around anything that gets hot.”

Following these tips and exercising caution will ensure your holiday is a safe one.

“Don’t leave those appliances unattended. If they’re using the heaters, make sure they’re only using them when they’re there and they’re awake. When they’re asleep, make sure to shut them off. Their detectors, test their detectors, and make sure they’re working,” Sellers said. “We want everybody to wake up on Christmas Day.”