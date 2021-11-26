Tips to avoid Black Friday rip offs and other holiday shopping crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This is the day millions of Americans, and thousands here in the Cape Fear, head to local malls and shopping centers, trying to snag Black Friday discounts for their holiday purchases.

It’s also a prime time for thieves and criminals to take advantage of shoppers who might be carrying a lot of extra cash.

The Wilmington Police Dept. has several suggestions for keeping you and your purchases safe during the holiday shopping season.