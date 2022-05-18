Tips to help you save on your utility bills this summer

With energy costs soaring, the summer months approach and inflation continues to rise, here are 5 tips to help you lower your utility bills.

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Millions of Americans are seeing surging utility bills with hikes on everything from fuel to electricity, and as we head into the warm summer months, your wallet could really take a hot hit as you try to cool down your home.

Jean Su, Energy Justice Program Director, Center for Biological Diversity stated, “Unfortunately it’s going to be a heartbreaking and potentially fatal summer for families who can’t afford electricity.”

The natural gas market is largely driving up huge hikes on fuel, oil, propane and electricity, but consumer experts say that the war in Ukraine is also adding fuel to the fire.

Here are 5 tips to help you keep your utility bills down this summer season:

Use your dishwasher!

While it does use electricity, it saves energy and water. The California Energy Commission says that you could save an average of 5,000 gallons of water each year, as opposed to hand-washing your dishes.

Also, you can air dry the dishes to reduce your dishwasher’s energy use by up to 50%.

2. Ditch the thermostat and use a fan.

A fan uses 10% of the energy that a central air conditioner does.

3. Switch to smarter bulbs.

LED bulbs use at lease 75% less energy than incandescent lighting.

4. Use cold water when you wash laundry.

Consumer Reports says that 90% of the electricity used to wash a load goes toward heating the water.

5. Check the air ducts.

Holes, clogs and leaks can lose around 20% of the HVAC’s efficiency.

Another tip from experts is to consider going solar.

If you’ve already been thinking about it- now may be the best time.