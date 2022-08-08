Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Titanic for 7th on highest-grossing movie list

(Photo: Paramount Pictures / MGN)

CALIFORNIA (WWAY) — Top Gun: Maverick continues to make records at the box office, according to IGN.

The action-packed Tom Cruise sequel has amassed $662 million since its release in late May, surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic by $3 million.

Titanic made $659 million during its run, and is the only movie made before 2009 on the top-10 list.

According to Box Office Mojo, the all-time biggest movie in the United Stated by lifetime gross is Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, which made $936 million in 2015.

You can view the full list HERE.