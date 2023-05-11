Topsail Beach discusses paid parking, public nudity and a balloon ordinance

After months of discussion, Topsail Beach has decided to not take action on paid parking at this time.

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Paid parking, public nudity and a balloon ordinance — were all topics up for discussion by Topsail Beach leaders Wednesday night.

This means the beach will remain the only one on the island without paid parking.

In regard to prohibiting public nudity, commissioners drafted an ordinance — stating that topless person’s with fully developed breasts will be subjected to a fine of $250 and it is now in effect.

Balloon releases were another topic that generated concern for the town of Topsail Beach.

It’s a popular way folks honor their loved ones that died, but it poses a threat to wildlife.

Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance prohibiting them.