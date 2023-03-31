Topsail Beach holds public hearing to discuss proposal of paid parking

Thursday night, a town hall event in Topsail Beach focused on proposed changes to -- what is now -- an oasis of free parking.

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Topsail Island, two of the three beaches, Surf City and North Topsail Beach, have paid parking.

There’s one holdout but it might not hold out for long.

Town Manager Doug Shipley led the meeting by presenting an interactive map addressing much of the public’s concerns.

Several attendees said the presentation eased their doubts about potential changes.

Others are still opposed and said paid parking goes against the town’s character.

Shipley said he was impressed with the response from the crowd tonight.

He said — regardless of whether people were for or against paid parking — they appreciated the work put into the proposal.

Town Manager, Doug Shipley, said, “Staff worked hard on this and it is just a proposal. It doesn’t necessarily mean that staff is recommending one way or the other — we were tasked with the project to basically try to figure out the best way to implement paid parking on this island in our opinion. I feel like we did that and I appreciate the help from several members of our staff that helped us put it together.”

Parking was one of many items addressed tonight along with suggested re-zoning and the implementation of sign ordinances.